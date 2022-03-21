Sonam Kapoor Announces Her Pregnancy With Anand Ahuja: Flaunts Baby Bump In New Photos

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor announced her first pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress shares the news by sharing new photos on her verified Instagram account as she flaunts her baby bump.

Sharing the post she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 (sic).”

Check out the photos below:

In the photos, Sonam wearing a black monokini rests her head on Anand’s lap. The entrepreneur too shared the news on his verified Instagram account with the same photos and caption.