Money Laundering Case: Nawab Malik’s Judicial Custody Extended Till April 4

New Delhi: Maharashtra cabinet minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik’s judicial custody has been extended till April 4.

According to reports, the court also allowed the minister, whose custody was set to expire during the day, to be provided with a bed, mattress, and chair during his judicial custody.

Malik held ministries of skills development and minority affairs in the state government, led by Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. He is also the guardian minister of the Parbhani and the Gondia districts.

Malik was arrested February 23 and sent to custody. The court noted that ‘statements of witnesses prima facie show the involvement of Malik in money laundering’.

The case is based on a FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency against Dawood Ibrahim and other aides under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.