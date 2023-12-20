Here comes the teaser of an ultimate romantic song ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ from Fighter!

Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter is indeed one of the most anticipated films that the audience is eagerly waiting for. While the teaser has given a power-packed glimpse of its action-filled world, the first song Sher Khul Gaye set the perfect party mood.

Taking ahead its musical journey, the makers are all set to treat the audience with a romantic melody ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ that will be released on 22nd December. To keep the anticipation intact, the makers have released a teaser of ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ giving a glace at the sizzling chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

The teaser of ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ has very beautifully captured romance in every frame. While the teaser gave a glimpse of the first-time pairing between Hrithik and Deepika in a romantic song, it has indeed elevated the excitement to witness the song. While sharing the teaser on his social media, Hrithik Roshan jotted down the caption –

“Hone laga hai.. #IshqJaisaKuch! Song out on Friday, 22nd December.

#Fighter #FighterOn25thJan”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ takes flight in theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.