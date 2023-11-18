Heavy Rains In UAE Cause Waterlogging In Dubai

The streets of Dubai remained waterlogged as heavy rainfall and thunderstorms battered parts of the United Arab Emirates on Thursday morning.

The unprecedented weather prompted authorities to issue advisories, urging residents to avoid beaches and stay indoors to ensure safety.

The adverse weather conditions didn’t spare transportation networks, causing disruptions in both road traffic and flight operations in the Emirates. The Dubai Police took swift action to regulate traffic, ensuring an observation of order amid the challenging circumstances due to thunderstorms.

Heavy downpour and flooding in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/JE1r3PNISI — XWR(@)Sanatani (@experienceluv) November 17, 2023

As the UAE received heavy rainfall on Friday morning, Dubai Police warned motorists to take the necessary precautions if their vehicles were damaged as a result of the rain.

Police highlighted the necessity of photographing or videotaping any damage before going to the local police station to make a full report in order to claim insurance. The advisory follows heavy rains and thunderstorms that have impacted portions of the UAE.