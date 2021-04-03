Hailstorm Warning
Hailstorm Warning Issued For 8 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here on Saturday issued rainfall, lightning and hailstorm warning for as many as eight districts of Odisha in the next two hours.

As per Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, moderate thunderstorm accompanied with hail,  wind speed reaching 40 – 50 kilometre per hour, lightning and light to moderate rain are likely to affect some parts of districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Nabarangapur, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Koraput.

Under its impact minor damage to loose  and unsecured structures, banana trees and standing crops may occur

People have been advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly.

