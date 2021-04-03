Five Simple Yoga Exercises To Stop Snoring

New Delhi: Snoring is a disturbed sleep where one didn’t take an adequate amount of oxygen and should be taken care of. It maybe happened with anybody but the condition becomes aggravated with obese people as well as the advancing of age. Heres’s a list of yoga asanas that can help you stop snoring.

Causes of Snoring

In order to treat it, it is important to understand what exactly is causing you to snore. Snoring can be caused due to the following factors-

Being overweight or out of shape

Nasal and sinus problems

Age

Alcohol, smoking, and medications

Sleeping posture

The way you are built. If you have a narrower nasal passage, you are likely to snore.

1.ALOM VILOM

Sit comfortably with your legs crossed. Close your eyes and breathe deeply through your nose. Inhale through your nostrils producing a raspy sound. Contract the muscles in your neck and hold your breath as long as you can. Hold one nostril and exhale through the other. Hold the second nostril and exhale through the first. Repeat this exercise three to five times a day.

2. PRANAYAMA

Sit on a mat on the floor, with legs crossed. The spine should be erect and the head straight. Face should look forward. Take a deep breath and hold it for as long as comfortable. During this time, think that the Prana (energetic breath) that you have taken. Exhale slowly. The exhaling period should be longer than the inhaling period.

3. BRAHMARI OR HUMMING BEE POSE

Sit up straight, and place your index fingers on your ears. Take a deep breath in and as you breathe out, gently press the cartilage. You can keep the cartilage pressed or press it in and out with your fingers while making a loud humming sound like a bee. Breathe in again and continue the same pattern 6-7 times.

4. UJJAYI PRANAYAMA OR HISSING POSE

Start by inhaling; your breath should be gentle and relaxed as you slightly contract the back of your throat. Then make a steady hissing sound as you inhale the sound generated should be low and pleasing to the ear. Stretch your inhale and exhale as much as you can without generating tension anywhere in your body, and let the sound of the breath be smooth and unbroken.

5. SIMHA GARJANASANA OR ROARING POSE

Sit on the floor with your legs folded under your body and let your hips rest on your heels. Spread your thighs and place your palms on the floor between your knees, so that your wrists point outward and your fingers point inwards. Lean forward; tilt your head back and inhale deeply. Then open your mouth, extend your tongue out and exhale slowly. Repeat these steps three times.