GRS In Vigilance Net Over DA Charges

Keonjhar: The Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) of Mukundapurpatna landed in Vigilance net on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Soubhagyalaxmi Tripathi.

As per available information, the Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at four places including the house of Mukundapurpatna GRS in Ghatagaon area, her husband’s hotel, her office and houses of relatives.

The exact valuation of the assets possessed by her will be known after the completion of the raids.