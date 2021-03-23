India comes third in coronavirus tally: WHO

New Delhi: The data released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Johns Hopkins University said India’s Covid-19 tally is the third-highest in the world.

India comes after the US and Brazil in the list. The latest coronavirus tally in India stood at 11,646,081 on Tuesday. While the US tops the chart with over 2.98 crore cases, Brazil is a distant second with 1.20 crore cases. India’s tally stands at 1.16 crore.

On Monday, India recorded a spike of 46,951 new infections within 24 hours, the highest daily rise since November 2020.

Reports said the rise in coronavirus cases across the globe has been worrying many governments. Germany, for instance, has announced a full lockdown till April 8 coinciding with the Easter holidays.