3 Engineering Girl Students Test Positive for Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: At least three girl students of a private engineering college located on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar tested positive for Coronavirus.

As per available information, among the three infected students, who are hostel boarders, two returned to their house in Jajpur district after contracting the virus, while another student underwent isolation in the hostel.

Swab samples of the three were tested in Khurda after they developed COVID-19 symptoms. Contact tracing in connection with the three cases was underway.