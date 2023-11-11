Firecracker shops inspected in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: With the denizens gearing up to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, by lighting colourful lamps and bursting firecrackers, the officials of the Pollution Control Board, Fire Services department, and police conduct joint inspections at firecracker shops in and around Bhubaneswar.

While authorities are trying hard to strictly follow the Supreme Court’s order to curb pollution, there is a high demand for green firecrackers in Bhubaneswar.

The city administration is giving importance to green crackers and has requested all to celebrate a green and clean Diwali to curb air and sound pollution.

In order to stop the sale of polluting firecrackers, various seasonal shops have been inspected and raided by the police and actions have been taken against those flouting the rules.

The Police Commissioner and Bhubaneswar Mayor have created awareness among the people. In addition, firecracker traders have been given instructions to sell crackers by following the government rules.

Green firecrackers of various types are in high demand at Baramunda, Unit-1 High School Ground, Patia, Jagamara, Rasulgarh, Gadakana, Chakeisihani, Nayapalli, and Gandamunda areas.

The pollution control board, fire department, BMC, and Commissionerate Police are conducting a joint raid on the shops selling deadly and polluting firecrackers producing more than 125 decibels.

An officer of the Pollution Control Board said that in case of violation of the rules, fines will be issued first after warning. The fire brigade has checked the safety of the shops under the guidance of the Deputy Fire Officer. The distance of the shop with fire safety equipment, sandbags and water has been checked.