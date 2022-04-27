PM Modi To Travel To Germany, Denmark, And France Next Week

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be traveling to Germany, Denmark, and France between May 2-4, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

During his visit, the first in 2022, PM Modi will hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

“PM Modi will pay an official visit to Germany, Denmark, and France from May 2-4. This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit abroad in 2022,” the Ministry of External Affairs said.

In his visit to Germany, PM Modi and Scholz will co-chair the 6th edition of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

According to the statement shared by the MEA, PM Modi will thereafter travel to Copenhagen at the invitation of Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen.

In his Denmark visit, PM will meet the business leaders in that country and address members of the Indian community in Denmark.

On his return journey on May 4 PM will briefly stopover in Paris and meet French President Emmanuel Macron, the statement said.