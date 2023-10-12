Gold-hued Plaque With ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ Unveiled At UN

New York: A gold-hued plaque with the inscription ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ was unveiled on Wednesday on the premises of the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York.

The President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, and India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, unveiled the plaque, embodying New Delhi’s commitment to unity and global collaboration.

Symbol of Unity at Our Doorstep! This plaque now proudly graces the main entrance of the Permanent Mission of India 🇮🇳 to the United Nations, embodying our commitment to unity and global collaboration. 📖: https://t.co/h86a09Qppg pic.twitter.com/qKAgwS3GjX — Ruchira Kamboj (@ruchirakamboj) October 11, 2023

The gold-hued plaque with the phrase ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ written in Hindi and ‘The World is One Family’ in English embellishes a wall inside the entrance of the grounds of India’s Permanent Mission.

The unveiling ceremony of the plaque took place a day after the Permanent Mission of India, along with the ICCR, organized an international conference on ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ at the United Nations headquarters.

To effectively create unity and collaboration in addressing global concerns, India’s G20 Presidency for 2023 adopted the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth – One Family – One Future.”