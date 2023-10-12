PM Modi Arrives In Uttarakhand, Offers Prayers At Parvati Kund

Uttarakhand: In a daylong visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went for a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak, an abode of Lord Shiva, and offered a puja at Parvati Kund.

Accompanied by local priests Virendra Kutiyal and Gopal Singh, the Prime Minister performed an ‘aarti’ and blew the conch shell at the Shiva-Parvati temple situated along the banks of Parvati Kund in Jolingkong. He also sat in meditation with folded hands before the Adi Kailash peak.

Later, Modi, along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, visited the border village of Gunji and interacted with locals and security personnel, followed by a visit to an exhibition of local products and artifacts.

As per the schedule, the Prime Minister will leave for Jageshwar Dham for a Puja, where he will have a lunch of Kumaoni cuisines.

Afterward, he will return to Pithoragarh, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for infra projects worth Rs 4,200 crore before addressing a public meeting at the S S Waldia Sports Stadium.