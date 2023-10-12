Reminiscing Legendary Akshaya Mohanty On His Birth Anniversary

Cuttack: One of the greatest playback singers, music directors and lyricists of Odia film industry, Akshay Mohanty’s contributions to the regional music industry can never be forgotten. The musical maestro rendered many romantic, peppy and soft tracks that left a lasting impact on the film industry and audience across the state. As today marks the birth anniversary of the singing legend who was popularly called Khoka Bhai, let’s remember the legend.

Born on 12 October 1936 Mohanty, popularly known as Khoka Bhai, passed away on 17 November 2002.

Akshay had composed music for 75 movies in which he also rendered his voice. Be it a tea seller, rickshaw puller or college goer, he made everyone fall in love with his magical voice. What distinguished the playback singer and composer from his competitors was his home-grown style of embodying Cuttack’s playfulness.

Born to Bichitrananda Mohanty and Subarna Manjari Mohanty October 12, 1934 in Cuttack district, he showcased his talent in the field of music from childhood. Most importantly, despite not having formal training in music, he attained zenith of success and fame at a young age by composing and singing songs.

Akshaya Mohanty has a lot of hit Odia filmy and non-filmy songs to his credit. Undoubtedly he is the most sought after music director of Odia film industry. His evergreen songs continue to remain alive among Odia music lovers across the state. Not only in romantic songs, but Mohanty was also a maestro of all genres.

Besides compositions, Akshaya Mohanty was also a singer of repute and a lyricist. He has contributed Odia Bhajans, Odissi songs, folk songs, film, and non-film modern light songs in Odisha on contemporary themes and ballads based on popular legends in Odisha.

In 1965, Mohanty composed music for the movie Malajanha, directed by Odia filmmaker, Nitai Palit. He composed music for 75 movies. He has experimented with themes, words and in recording and producing special sound effects. Some of his experiments include starting a new cult of ballads in Odia, based on popular legends, such as Kanchi Abhijana, Randipua Ananta, and Konaraka Gatha.

Some of his popular songs are ‘Kene Gheni Jauchha Jagannathanku’, ‘Saata Daria Paare’, ‘He Phaguna Tume’, ‘Raja Jhia Sange’, ‘Rakata Tala Mala’, ‘Chakori Jhara’anaa Luha’.