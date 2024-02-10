Jagatsinghpur: Traffic Police Under Vigilance Net

Jagatsinghpur: Odisha vigilance sleuths intercepted a Traffic Inspector of Jagatsinghpur district near Cuttack and seized Rs 4,34,720 from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Prasanta Kumar Mohapatra, OMVD Traffic Inspector, office of RTO,

Jagatsinghpur.

Based on intelligence input, a team of Odisha vigilance intercepted the accused at Tarini Chhaka, Biribati near Cuttack, while he was proceeding to Bhubaneswar in a Hyundai Exter Car bearing Regd. No.OD-02-CP-5414.

During interception, a sum of Rs.4,34,720 was recovered from Mohapatra, which he could not account for satisfactorily. The entire cash was seized.

Following the interception house search was carried out at the residential house of Mohapatra at GL-78, VSS Nagar, Bhubaneswar and the rented house at Tarapur, Raghunathpur, Dist-Jagatsinghpur from a DA angle.

During the search, cash of Rs.2,19,265 from his residential house at VSS Nagar, Bhubaneswar and

cash of Rs.25,500 from the rented house at Tarapur, Raghunathpur were unearthed. The entire amount of Rs 6,79,485 has been seized.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case No.02 dt.09.02.2024 U/s 13 (2) r/w 13(1) (b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against Prasanta Kumar Mohapatra.

The accused has been arrested and is being forwarded to the Court. The investigation of the case is underway.