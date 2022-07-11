Two Dead, 8 Hurt After Speeding SUV Causes Series Mishap In Khurda

Khordha: As many as two persons died and eight others were injured in a series collision between three vehicles that took place near Bagheiput Chhak on National Highway 16 under Nirakarpur police station limits in Khurda district on Monday.

While police have seized the dead bodies for post-mortem, the injured have been shifted to Khurda District Headquarters Hospital. The identity of the deceased and the injured person was not ascertained immediately.

According to reports, a speeding Mahindra Bolero SUV en route to Tangi from Khurda lost control and dashed into a Suzuki Ertiga car from the rear. As the result, the Ertiga MUV collided with the rear of an auto-rickshaw. The collision was so intense that all three vehicles overturned at the scene leaving two dead and several others wounded.

Reportedly, some locals rushed to the scene and rescued the injured people. Soon, Nirakarpur police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.