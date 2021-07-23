Ganja Worth Rs 40 lakh Seized in Gajapati

Gajapati: Mohana police have seized a huge cache of ganja from a vehicle at Gani chowk in Gajapati district late on Thursday.

The estimated value of the seized contraband is said to be around Rs 40 lakh, officials informed.

Acting on reliable input, police intercepted a speeding vehicle at Gani chowk, upon searching, they found around 4.5 quintals of ganja packed in fifteen sacks. However, the accused managed to escape from the spot.

Further investigation is underway to nab the accused involved in the illegal trade.