Turekela GPO Lands In Vigilance Net

Bolangir: The Gram Panchayat Officer (GPO) of Turekela Block in Bolangir district has landed in Vigilance net for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The accused has been identified as Govind Bhoi.

As per available information, the Vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at five places of GPO Govind Bhoi including at Patel colony in Kantabanji, office in Muribahal block, Turekela, his photo studio, and his ancestral home at Dhandamunda.

The exact valuation of the assets possessed by her will be known after the completion of the raids, sources said.