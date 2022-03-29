7 more fire points reported at Similipal biosphere reserve

Mayurbhanj: At least 7 fire points reported at Similipal biosphere reserve in Mayurbhanj district.

While six points are in Talabandha range, one point is in Chahala range.

Meanwhile, forest officials are engaged to douse the flames.

The incident of massive fire spreading through vast tracts of Asia’s second-largest biosphere Simlipal National Park in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha has once again brought the focus on global warming and climate change issues.

The forest, known for its unique microclimate, keeps getting intermittent rainfall at this time of the year. Such showers act has natural fire controllers, but when prolonging dry spells continue for more than two-three weeks, it can prove to be a disaster.