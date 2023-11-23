Ganja seized in Deogarh, accused arrested

Deogarh: The vigilance officials have seized about 1.2 kg of ganja and arrested a man in Deogarh district on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Kishore Pradhan of Talkundi village of Deogarh district.

Acting on a tip-off, the special team of vigilance officers led by Madhusudan Das, conducted a raid on the house of the accused and arrested him.

It is worth mentioning that the accused was reportedly involved in smuggling of ganja. He has been forwarded to the court in the afternnon.