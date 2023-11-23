“Never let success hit your head”, says Salman Khan about roaring success of Tiger 3

Salman Khan is unarguably one of the most bankable superstars of today’s generation, whose larger-than-life image goes beyond the box office numbers. The superstar of the nation has not only given numerous blockbusters over the years but has also proven his strong grip on the ticket window by delivering consecutively seventeen 100 crore club films, three films in the 300 crore club, and five films in the 200 crore club.

His box office euphoria doesn’t stop here, as with the recently released Tiger 3, he has roared to the global box office with the record-breaking 400 crore club. Despite being the most successful movie star and the Superstar of the nation, what makes Salman Khan different from others is that he has always kept himself grounded and humble.

Salman Khan talked about the success of Tiger 3 and the film entering the 400 crore club and said –

“Never let success hit your head”.

The words said by Salman Khan reflect his persona, as he has never let success or failure infect him, and this principle of his makes the masses easily connected with him.

The action film Tige 3 features Salman Khan alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and the film, helmed by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, was released in cinemas on November 12, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.