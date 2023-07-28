Gania Additional Tehsildar In Vigilance Net

Nayagarh: Vigilance sleuths have arrested a revenue official for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

Acting on the complaint, the officials of anti-corruption wing raided the Tehsildar’s office and arrested him.

He was apprehended while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000 from a complainant for release of his seized sand-laden Hyva truck. As per reports, Parida had collected his first installment of Rs 10,000 on July 24. He was collecting the remaining amount when he was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption bureau officials.

The bribe money has been recovered from Parida and seized. In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case No.19/2023 U/s 7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Addl. Tahasildar Parida.