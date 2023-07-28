World Nature Conservation Day 2023 Today

New Delhi: Every year, World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated to observe the importance of the earth and its resources.

Every year, World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on July 28. On this day, people raise awareness about the importance of nature conservation. With small contributions every day from everyone, we can save the planet and regain the nature that we have been bestowed with. It will further pave the way for healthy living.

History:

The history and origin of this date is unknown. However, with time, climate change and natural disasters have made us known the amount of depletion and pollution that we have caused to the earth. It is time to buckle up now and save the resources to stop nature from showing its wrath on us.

Significance:

Climate change is a pressing issue in recent times. Global warming, pollution and the species getting endangered and extinct are causing a huge imbalance in nature. To protect the natural resources and do our best to ensure that the earth does not get negatively impacted by our practices, we need to start nature conversation. On this day, programs, events and seminars are held to raise awareness about the practices that we need to do to save the planet.