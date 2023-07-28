Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests

New Delhi: With a few Bills being passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the monsoon session has largely seen a logjam so far amid the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on the Manipur issue followed by an elaborate statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter. The no-confidence motion moved by the INDIA bloc is also seen as a strategic step to compel the PM Modi-led government for a discussion.

At 11:00 am, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded a discussion on the no-confidence motion in the House at the earliest, to which Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that time for 10 days has been sought from the Speaker to discuss the same. The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after it resumed proceedings at 12:00 pm.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day after chairperson Jagdeep Dhankar objected to TMC MP Derek O’Brien’s conduct in the House.

As a sign of protest, the INDIA bloc-led Opposition alliance entered the parliament wearing black clothes on Thursday. They had also boycotted a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Rajya Sabha ahead of the beginning of House proceedings.

Meanwhile, a slew of Bills were also passed in both Houses yesterday amid the unrest. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed in the upper House in the absence of the Opposition. In Lok Sabha, Jan Vishwas (Amendment and Provision) Bill, 2023, was passed, as per the Joint Committee.