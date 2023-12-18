Fugitive Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim Hospitalised In Karachi: Reports

Karachi: Fugitive 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Pakistan’s Karachi, as per TV reports. He has reportedly been poisoned.

Reports, quoting sources, are also stating that Dawood has been kept under tight security at the hospital.

Though several reports state that the wanted underworld don has been in Pakistan for decades now, India’s neighbour refuted such claims.

In January 2023, his nephew had also told National Investigation Agency that he had remarried in Pakistan and, lives with his family in Karachi.

The 1993 bombings resulted in the death of over 250 people and left thousands injured.

In 2003, the Indian and US governments had declared him a ‘global terrorist’.