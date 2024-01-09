Anil Kapoor Hails Animal Heroine, Rashmika Mandanna As ‘Lucky Mascot’ At ‘Animal’ Success Bash!

Animal Heroine, Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably riding high on the waves of success, making impactful strides both in Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. Her recent box office triumph with ‘Animal’ has further cemented her position, and with the much-anticipated ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ on the horizon, she shows no signs of slowing down.

Amidst the accolades and acclaim, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, her esteemed co-star from ‘Animal,’ showered her with praise, labeling her as the film’s ‘lucky mascot.’ Rashmika’s portrayal of Gitanjali in ‘Animal’ not only mesmerised audiences but also etched a memorable character in 2023.

Gathering to revel in the monumental success of ‘Animal,’ the star-studded team came together for a joyous celebration recently. Reflecting on the collaborative effort behind the film’s triumph, Anil Kapoor took a moment to acknowledge the key contributors. He remarked, “I just want to echo what Ranbir mentioned earlier. A film is undeniably a director’s vision, and Sandeep’s vision was impeccably supported by Bhushan ji throughout the journey. And, of course, Rashmika emerged as our lucky mascot.” Such glowing accolades from a seasoned actor like Anil Kapoor undoubtedly amplify Rashmika’s rising stature in the industry.

Currently, Rashmika is engrossed in the filming of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ alongside Allu Arjun in Hyderabad apart from which she also has D-51, Rainbow, The Girlfriend, Chaava and many more to entertain audiences with her undeniable talent and arresting screen presence!