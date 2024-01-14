Fraud Vigilance SP Held For Duping Contractor of Rs 7.6 Lakh In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man impersonating a Vigilance SP has been arrested on charges of duping a contractor of Rs 7,60,000 in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

During the investigation, officials recovered Rs 2,60,000 in cash and six ATM cards of different banks from the accused.

According to reports, the man was identified as Manoj Majhi from the Krushnaprasad area in Puri district. He had reportedly impersonated a Vigilance SP to carry out the fraudulent activity.