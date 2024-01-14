11 Critical In Head-On Collison In Nuapada

Nuapada: As many as 11 persons were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and car near Project Sambhab on NH 353 in Nuapada district on Sunday.

On intimation, authorities reached the scene and started an investigation into the incident to determine the actual cause of the collision.

The identities of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained, while the injured persons received medical treatment at Tarbod Hospital, sources said.