Four more IAS officers get new postings in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government Friday ordered new postings for four more IAS officers at different departments and tasked them with new responsibilities. The State General Administration & Public Grievance Department has issued a notification to this effect.

According to the notification, 2011-batch IAS officer Samarth Verma, Additional Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in Puri, In charge of Chief Administrator SJTA, with the additional charge of Additional Secretary to Government, Works Department has been appointed as Additional Secretary to Government, Works Department.

2012-batch IAS officer Vineet Bhardwaj, Collector & District Magistrate of Cuttack, has been appointed as Director-cum-Additional Secretary, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department.

2015-batch IAS officer Ms Parul Patawari, Collector & District Magistrate of Jagatsinghpur, has been appointed as State Project Director, Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA), Bhubaneswar. The post of State Project Director, Odisha School Education Programme Authority is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary to Government provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

2018-batch IAS officer Dr. Subhankar Mohapatra has been appointed as Director, Rural Development. The post of Director, of Rural Development is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Deputy Secretary to Government provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.

This evening, the state government appointed new Collectors for Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts. Arindam Dakua, Director-cum-Additional Secretary of Drinking Water & Sanitation with additional charge of State Mission Director of Odisha Livelihoods Mission, was appointed as the Collector & District Magistrate of Cuttack, while Anupam Saha, State Project Director, OSEPA with additional charge of Member Sectary, Mo School & Labour Commissioner Odisha, has been appointed as the Collector & District Magistrate of Jagatsinghpur.