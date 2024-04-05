Odisha Govt Transfers Six IPS Officers With New Postings

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government Friday transferred six IPS officers and posted them at different levels with new responsibilities. The Home Department has issued a notification to this effect.

Accordingly, 2004-batch IPS officer, Ashish Kumar Singh, Ex-I.G. of Police, CR, Cuttack reported joining at State Police Hdqrs, has been posted as IGP, CM’s Security.

2010-batch IPS officer, Mitrabhanu Mahapatra, Ex-D.I.G. of Police, Rourkela reported joining at State Police Hdqrs, has been posted as Addl SRC.

2010-batch IPS officer, Dr. Kanwar Vishal Singh, Ex-DCP, UPD, Cuttack reported joining at State Police Hdqrs, has been posted as DIG of Police, SIW.

2012-batch IPS officer, Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, Ex-S.P., Angul reported joining at State Police Hdqrs, has been posted as SP, Vigilance.

2011-batch IPS officer, Jugal Kishore Kumar Banoth, at present S.P., Khurda, has been transferred and posted as AIG of Police, Hdqrs.

2015-batch IPS officer, Dr Saravana Vivek M, at present S.P., Berhampur is transferred and posted as SP, Vigilance.