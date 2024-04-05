25 Places in Odisha Record Max Temp of 40 °C or Above; Bhubaneswar Sizzles at 43.5 °C

Bhubaneswar: As many as 25 places in Odisha recorded maximum temperature of 40 °C or above on Friday and Bhubaneswar was the hottest place in the state with the mercury rising to 43.5 °C, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in its evening bulletin on weather observations.

As per the IMD regional centre here, the day temperature was recorded at 42 °C or above at 10 places which are:- Bhubaneswar at 43.5 °C, Paralakhemundi at 42.6 °C, Talcher at 42.5 °C, Malkangiri & Boudh at 42.2 °C each, Angul at 42.1 °C, and Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Titilagarh & Nayagarh at 42 °C each.

The mercury also soared to 40 °C or above several other places including Sambalpur at 41.3°C, Chandbali at 41.2°C, Bhawanipatna at 41.2°C, Bhadrak at 41.2°C, Baripada at 41°C, Sundargarh at 41°C, Hirakud at41°C,

While Cuttack & Dhenkanal recorded day temperatures of 40.6 °C each, Keonjhargarh at 40.5°C, Bargarh at 40.4°C and Jajpur at 40°C.