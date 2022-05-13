Four killed, over 20 hurt after bus with pilgrims on board catches fire in J&K’s Katra

As many as four people were killed and more than 20 others sustained injuries after a bus with pilgrims on board caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra on Friday.

As per reports, the bus was en route to Jammu from Katra when it caught fire near Kharmal, located about 1 km from Katra.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the blaze started from engine area which soon engulfed the whole bus.

While two persons died on the spot two other succumbed to death while undergoing treatment at the hospital taking the death toll to four. Besides, the injured in the incident and have been shifted to Katra for treatment.

The bus on way from Katra to Jammu caught fire about 1 km from Katra. Probable cause is being ascertained. FSL team deputed on spot,” informed ADGP Jammu on Twitter.