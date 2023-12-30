Four Held For Smuggling Sal Wood In Kandhamal

Baliguda: Four persons have been arrested by the police for smuggling sal wood in the Matigada forest under kotagad range in kandhamal district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in that forest and apprehended the four smugglers. The police have seized the sal woods worth over lakhs from their possessions.

Meanwhile, the police are engaged in a further investigation of the entire incident. The accused persons will be forwarded to the court soon, the police said.