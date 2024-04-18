Four Customs Officials Killed in Terrorist Attack in Pakistan

New Delhi: Four Pakistani Customs officials were killed and two other people injured on Thursday in a terrorist attack in Pakistan’s northwest Dera Ismail Khan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

As per the area police Muhammad Adnan, an anti-smuggling squad of the Pakistan Customs while on the routine patrol, unknown assailants riding motorcycles opened fire on their vehicle. Four officials were killed on the spot and two passersby got injured in the attack.

Following the attack, the official’s vehicle hit several other vehicles before veering off the road. The two people got hit due to the vehicle collision and one of them is said to be critical.

The attackers fled the spot immediately after the assault. Police have initiated an inquiry in the area to arrest the fleeing perpetrators.