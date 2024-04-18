Waqf Board-Linked Money Laundering Case: ED Arrests AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday evening arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi Waqf Board. The Okhla constituency MLA was taken into custody by the ED for questioning regarding alleged financial irregularities.

Before the arrest, ED had conducted raids on the premises of the legislator, claiming Khan acquired “huge proceeds of crime” in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested those to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates.

The money laundering case against Khan was initiated by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three Delhi Police complaints. Last week, the Supreme Court refused Khan anticipatory bail in the case and directed him to appear before the ED. On Thursday Khan appeared for ED questioning prior to his arrest.

Following the arrest, Khan alleged that the ED wanted him to testify against jailed CM Arvind Kejriwal, the arrest is the result of his denial. Speaking to reporters, Khan maintained his innocence, saying he had not committed any crime.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh condemned the arrest, accusing the central government of orchestrating a conspiracy to destabilize the Delhi government. “This matter has been going on since 2016… Even the court told ED that it has no proof against Amanatullah Khan, despite this, he is being arrested… This conspiracy has been created to dismantle the Delhi government and break the party… AAP stands with Amanatullah Khan and his family,” Singh said.