Former OIC Convicted In Bribery Case; Gets 4-Yr RI

Bhubaneswar: The Special Vigilance Judge today convicted the former OIC (Retired) of Baria PS in Keonjhar district in a bribery case and sentenced him to undergo 4 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

According to Vigilance, Kalucharan Swain, Ex-OIC (Retired), was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Balasore Vigilance PS Case No 47 dt.01.12.2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting bribe Rs.6,000 from a complainant to struck of his parents name from dowry case registered in Baria Police Station.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar today convicted Swain and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and fine of Rs.3,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and payment of fine of Rs.2,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Further, the convict Kalucharan Swain was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Kalucharan Swain follwing his conviction.