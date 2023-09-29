Anganwadi Supervisor Caught Taking Bribe In Nabarangpur

Bhubaneswar: The sleuths of Odisha Vigilance today apprehended an Anganwadi Supervisor for receiving a bribe of Rs 5400 from a worker in Nabarangpur district.

Rajeswari Rajkumari Nag, Anganwadi Supervisor of Kodinga Sector under Kosagumuda ICDS in Nabarangpur was caught red-handed while accepting the illegal gratification from an Anganwadi worker towards payment already made for Toys, food, and nourishment bills meant for Anganwadi Centres.

The entire bribe money has been recovered from Nag and seized. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Nag from DA angle, the Vigilance said.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance registered a case under section 7 P.C Amendment Act, 2018. Investigation is underway.