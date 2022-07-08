Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe Suffers Heart Failure, Vitals Not Responding

Tokyo: Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, was “feared dead” after he was shot in the city of Nara on Friday morning, according to Japanese media. Shinzo Abe had showed “no vital signs” after being taken to hospital.

He was reportedly shot in the “chest” by unidentified attacker while the former Japanese prime minister was delivering a campaign speech. Shinzo Abe had collapsed after bleeding due to the gunshot being fired at him. He was rushed to hospital in an “unconscious” state.

A man, who is believed to be the suspect, has been detained. The assailant was a male. Japanese news media outlets have identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, who is a resident of Nara and is in his 40s.

Second video shows the attempted assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe NOTE: Video not graphic, but viewer discretion is advised pic.twitter.com/BZNGHP78ds — BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2022

The Japanese Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Abe suffered an injury to the right side of his neck due to the gunshot and there is internal bleeding in his chest, news agency Kyodo reported.

Prime minister Fumio Kishida was also delivering a speech ahead of the Upper House election in Sagay City, Yamagata Prefecture but immediately left the location in his car upon being apprised of the news of the attack on Abe.

Kishida later provided an update on the health of his predecessor. “Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is in critical condition after the attack. We do not have any information. This is barbaric, malicious and cannot be tolerated,” Kishida said.

