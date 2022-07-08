Nine Killed As Car Gets Washed Away In Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar

Uttarakhand: At least nine persons were killed after the car they were travelling in washed away in Dhela river of Ramnagar.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at 5:45 am when the tourists were on their way back to Punjab when the vehicle washed away amid a heavy flow of water induced by rains early this morning.

While four bodies have been recovered, five are still trapped in the car, they said.

A 22-year-old woman identified as Nazia was rescued alive from the car. She has been sent to the Ramnagar hospital, the report said.