India, Moldova Sign Visa Waiver Travel Agreement For Officials

New Delhi: India and Moldova signed an agreement On Friday, allowing visa-free travel for their diplomatic and official passport holders.

Pavan Kapoor, secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Ana Taban, ambassador, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Moldova signed the agreements on behalf of their governments, the MEA said in a press release. The agreement will add further momentum to ties between India and Moldova.

The MEA release read, “This Agreement, after coming into force, will allow holders of diplomatic and official passports of either country to travel to the other, without a visa”.

“This Agreement will add further momentum to the friendly and cordial relations between the two countries,” it added.

Earlier in January, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar congratulated Mihai Popsoi on his appointment as Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. India and Moldova have enjoyed warm, stable, and friendly diplomatic relations since their establishment on March 20, 1992, as per the MEA.

Moldova is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe, bordered by Romania and Ukraine. It was formerly a part of the Soviet Union.