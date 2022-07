Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot at: Reports

Tokyo: Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at in western Japan on Friday, reported Japan-based media house NHK. A suspect has been detained and is being questioned, added the report.

“Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo collapsed during a speech in the city of Nara, in western Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An NHK reporter on site heard something that sounded like a gunshot, and saw Abe bleeding,” it said in an alert.

The incident occurred at around 11.30 am (8.29 am IST) on Friday.

The report said that Abe was making a speech on a street in the city when he was attacked. A suspect has been caught and is being questioned, it added.