Forest Ranger Critical In Jumbo Attack In Odisha’s Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: A forest ranger was critically injured in an attack by a wild tusker near Ratanpur village within the Narla forest range of Kalahandi district on Sunday.

According to reports, an elephant herd was spotted very close to Jampadar village. On intimation from the villagers, forest ranger, Prashant Pal along with a squad reached the scene to drive away the elephant into the wild.

However, the pachyderm attacked the Forest Ranger while the latter was attempting to drive away it from the village. The ranger was immediately rescued and admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital at Bhawanipatna. At present, his health condition is stated to the critical.

It should be mentioned that in recent days, several man-elephant confrontations have been reported in this area due to the crop harvesting season. The elephant herds often enter the villages causing harm to the people and the crops.