Forest Officials Arrest Eight Wild-Life Smugglers, Rescue Live Pangolin In Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A pangolin was rescued on Wednesday in Mayurbhanj district and eight people were arrested on the charges of trading wildlife, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, forest personnel conducted a raid and rescued the animal near Rairangpur, he said.

They also seized an SUV, a scooter and eight mobile phones from the possession of those arrested, he added.

Similipal deputy director Samrat Gowda tweeted they rescued a live pangolin and arrested eight persons who were trying to sell it.