Forest Officials Arrest Eight Wild-Life Smugglers, Rescue Live Pangolin In Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A pangolin was rescued on Wednesday in Mayurbhanj district and eight people were arrested on the charges of trading wildlife, an official said.
Acting on a tip-off, forest personnel conducted a raid and rescued the animal near Rairangpur, he said.
They also seized an SUV, a scooter and eight mobile phones from the possession of those arrested, he added.
Similipal deputy director Samrat Gowda tweeted they rescued a live pangolin and arrested eight persons who were trying to sell it.
Nothing gives more satisfaction than saving a life.. rescued one live pangolin and arrested 8 persons who were trying to sell it. Also seized one SUV and scooty which are used to transport it. It’s believed that pangolin is the highest trafficked mammal after humans. pic.twitter.com/om4nJBCd6C
— Dr.Samrat Gowda IFS (@IfsSamrat) August 2, 2023
