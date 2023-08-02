Virtual Reality Skills Training Workshop Launched at Govt ITI Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The State government has given priority to empowering the youth to meet the demands of the modern industrial world by adopting innovative methods of skill development and making the Skilled in Odisha brand popular in the global professional market. On this occasion, a Virtual Reality (VR) Laboratory was unveiled at Government ITI, Bhubaneswar today afternoon in the presence of the Director of Technical Education and Training Reghu G, ITI Bhubaneswar Head, coaching staff and trainees.

In today’s digital age, education is not limited to chalk and dusters but has embraced multimedia and simulation methods. In the virtual reality (VR) method, through computer software, the reality of any object or equipment can be shown in the classroom very flawlessly, and skillful training can be given on it. Such an approach can bring innovation in the field of technical education and training and meet the human resource demands of the modern industrial world.

The National Instructional Media Institute (NIMI), Chennai, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, has taken up the Virtual Reality (VR) training program as a pilot project in five government ITIs throughout India.

Among them Government Industrial Training Centre, Bhubaneswar is included. Apart from this, ITI Alliganj, Uttar Pradesh, ITI Asarnath, Maharashtra, ITI Nago, Assam and ITI Vijayawada have been included.

This project is being implemented under the direct supervision of IIT, Mumbai Alumni M/s Engg Online Feast Software Pvt Ltd. Through this project, about 150 practical trades of fitter, electrician, welder and motor vehicle mechanic can be done through virtual reality (VR) software.

The launch program was attended by senior officials of the Directorate, Executive Director, Chennai, Mr. K. Srinivas Rao, as well as faculty and trainers of all 77 government ITIs of the state through video conferencing.