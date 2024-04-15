For the first time, Balaji Telefilms and Shobha Kapoor remove their names from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2!

While the makers have set a perfect tone for its arrival with the raw and real trailer that was unapologetic in its approach and fiery in its narrative, the anticipation around the film is indeed rising at a fever pitch. The audience is eagerly awaiting to witness clutter-breaking content with the release of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. Now, in an exciting update, the makers, Balaji Telefilms, and producer Shobha Kapoor have removed their names from the film.

For the first time, the names of the makers of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, Balaji Telefilms, and producer Shobha Kapoor, won’t be attached to the film. This is indeed a shocking reveal as the film is just 4 days from its release, and the makers and the producer have withdrawn their names from the film. Looking at the explicitly raw and real content of the film, which is relevant to today’s youth and reality, this decision of the makers seems to be apt.

Cult Movies presents a Dibakar Banerjee production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and will be released on April 19, 2024.