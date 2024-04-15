Diljit Dosanjh gives a shout-out to Kareena Kapoor Khan! Performs to Crew’s track – Naina!

Mumbai: Ever since its release, Crew has been taking over the hearts of the masses. With an amazing word of mouth, the film is enjoying a phenomenal run at the box office and has become a *worldwide HIT* across theatres. Crew continues a solid run despite a cluttered week at the movies. While the audience is still drenched in the fervor of the film, Diljit Dosanjh left everyone rocking during a concert in Mumbai with a huge shout-out to Kareena Kapoor Khan by singing the ‘Naina’ song from the film.

Diljit Dosanjh, who rocked Mumbai with his concert gave a shoutout to his ‘Crew’ co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and compared her to Beyonce and Rihanna. As Diljit totally took over the concert with his singing, Kareena couldn’t resist showering love to Diljit as she received an overwhelming shout-out from her co-star. She took to her social media and shared a clip from the concert and wrote –

“Fan Girl foreva🌈🤩”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/kareenakapoorkhan/3345475023795670219?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igsh=NjRkMjZ0dHl6cTBw

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with Crew. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens.