Following Pradyumna Bal’s Ideals, ‘Pragativadi’ Has Won The Confidence Of People: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Pradyumna Bal was an ideal man. Be it politics or journalism, he never compromised with his ideals. He is an inspiration for today’s youth. Following such ideals, Pragativadi has won the confidence of the people,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

Gracing the 91st birth anniversary ceremony of Pradyumna Bal as Chief Guest through video conferencing, the Odisha CM paid rich tributes to Pragativadi’s Founder Editor and congratulated the Pragativadi family. He said that Pradyumna Bal was a great institution builder and the institutions he built are now models of a rising and inspiring Odisha.

The Chief Minister said, “Following the ideals of Pradyumna Bal, Pragativadi has served the people for over 50 glorious years and his inspiring journalist ethics has made this media house win the confidence of people.”

“Pragativadi has succeeded in awakening the spirit of democracy, value-based journalism and Gandhian philosophy which certainly have a positive impact on our society, particularly for the younger generation,” the Odisha CM said.

Further, the Chief Minister said that Odisha today is making its mark in every field through its transformative initiatives by building new-age infrastructure in every city, and every village for a new and empowered Odisha. The New Odisha has become a model of development in many areas, he added

The Chief Minister expressed his hope that Pragativadi will keep supporting the development endeavours and the journey for a vibrant Odisha.

On this occasion, he congratulated Krushna Singh and Banchhanidhi Mohanty for receiving the Pradyumna Bal Memorial Award and Pradyuma Bal Seva Award respectively this year. He also congratulated other dignitaries and other award winners.

Concluding his speech, the Odisha CM called upon all to follow the principles of Pradyumna Bal.

Attending the ceremony as the Chief Speaker, Siddharth Varadarajan, Editor of ‘The Wire’, expressed his concern about the growing influence of financial power in the country, especially in relation to electoral bonds which are being intentionally hidden.

Mr. Varadarajan said that in the last 5 years, various parties have received donations through electoral bonds. Most of it has gone to the ruling party. The biggest thing is that the political parties are investing this money according to their own will. He asked how the Supreme Court has been allowing it for the last 5 years. During the last election, Prime Minister Modi had made objectionable comments regarding the number of voters of a particular community in the Wayanad constituency in Kerala. It is unfortunate for him to say this as the Prime Minister of the country. But the Election Commission ignored it.

He said that the influence of financial power in Indian politics is increasing day by day. There are many flaws in the Indian electoral system and the Election Commission is not taking steps to make it right. Media representatives are being portrayed as terrorists when they are trying to uncover the truth.

Regarding the new IT rules of the central government, he said that it can create a dangerous situation in the country. It has been challenged in court. But he said that the central government’s intention behind it is doubtful.

Eminent Gandhian and Director of the National Gandhi Museum A. Annamalai was one of the speakers who spoke about the relevance of Gandhianism and the responsibility of the press.

Dr Achuyta Samanta, Trustee of Pradyumna Bal Memorial Trust, presided over the session, while Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain attended the ceremony.

In the beginning, Dr. Mona Lisa Ball, director of Pragativadi, gave the welcome speech, while Mrs. Krishna Mohanty, Chairperson of the Jayanti Committee, gave the vote of thanks.

Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Naik, MLAs Amar Prasad Satpathy, Arun Sahoo, Suryabansi Suraj were present in various sessions throughout the day. Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mahapatra also graced as the chief guest.

Similarly, Prof. Dr Manoranjan Mohanty, Prof. Dr Sanghamitra Mishra, Senior Journalist Pradosh Patnaik, Soumyajit Patnaik, K. Rabi, Cricket Coach Kishore Mania, Former Minister Prasad Harichandan, Justice Manoranjan Mohanty, Dr Biswajit joined as the keynote speaker and highlighted the ideals and thoughts of Pradyuma Bal.

On this occasion, an exhibition ‘Palli Ru Parliament’ was inaugurated. Pragativadi Chairperson Saswati Bala was present while the day-long program was conducted by Pragativadi’s Executive Editor Birupakshya Tripathy.