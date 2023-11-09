BSF personnel injured in unprovoked Pakistani firing along IB in Jammu

Srinagar: A BSF personnel was injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers along the international border in the Ramgarh sector of Sambha district in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on the intervening night of November 8-9, prompting a swift response from the Border Security Force troops stationed in the region.

“During night intervening 8/9 Nov 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded to by BSF troops,” the BSP said in a statement.

The injured BSF personnel was evacuated from the Narayanpur post, and he was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

The unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers triggered panic among villagers in the Ramgarh area, who took refuge in bunkers.