Fog Alert Issued For Several Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: Winter chill is back across Odisha. Shallow to moderate fog has occurred at one or two places in Odisha with dense fog at one or two places over Kandhamal and Ganjam districts.

In its mid-day bulletin, the IMD mentioned, “Minimum temperatures observed appreciable fall at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha. They were appreciably below normal at one or two places, appreciably above normal at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha, below normal at one or two places, above normal at one or two places and normal at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha.”

Temperature forecast: No large change likely in Minimum (night) temperature at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 4 to 5 days.

The highest maximum temperature of 31.4°C was recorded at Paralakhemundi and the lowest minimum temperature of 8.7°C was recorded at Rourkela in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning in Odisha districts for next two days:

For Sunday (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 15.01.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha.

Yellow Warning: Dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Koraput.

For Monday (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.01.2024 to 0830 hrs IST of 16.01.2024)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.