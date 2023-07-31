Five Killed After Culvert Collapses; Odisha CM Condoles Deaths, Announces Rs 4L Compensation To Each Family

Rayagada: At least five persons including four children were killed after a portion of an under-construction culvert in Uparasaja village under Kalayansingpur block in Rayagada district collapsed this morning. The mishap took place when the children were bathing under the culvert. The family members and local residents rushed to the spot on receiving information about the incident.

The tragedy struck when the victims were bathing in the rainwater that accumulated under the culvert. Search was going on whether some more were trapped in the debris.

Chief Minister offered his condolences and announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to each of the bereaved families.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office also stated that strict action will be taken against those responsible for the mishap.